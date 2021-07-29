2021 Mid-year Budget: Expect Ken Ofori-Atta to tell Ghanaians the truth - Acheampong

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

A member of the finance committee in Parliament, Richard Acheampong, has charged the finance minister to spill the truth about the real state of the economy.

Speaking to GhanaWeb on his expectations before the finance minister’s presentation before Parliament, he reiterated that Ghanaians deserve to know the truth about the sorry state of the economy, while urging government to reduce unnecessary expenditures.



“Let’s reduce certain expenditures. We are building a nation. It’s not about the NDC, NPP so if they lie to the people by trying to cut sod, to not make the president look bad; meanwhile the source of funding is not flowing. So, you cut the sod, two three years nothing is done. You are deceiving yourself.”



According to the MP, he is privy to the dip in the nation’s debt service due to excessive borrowing hence he is not expecting a different story.

“I am not expecting so much from him because I am aware the country is in serious debt distress. Government owes contractors billions of Ghana cedis. Last quarter common fund is in arrears. There’s no much hope looking at the dip in our debt service. So, the space for development and infrastructure is not there... there’s no space to do many things in the economy.”



“Tell Ghanaians the truth,” the legislator urged.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is presenting the mid-year budget before Parliament this afternoon