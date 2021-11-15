2022 Budget: Ghanaians don't take Bawumia seriously anymore - Murtala Mohammed

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his credibility.

According to the lawmaker, the Ghanaian populace does not pay credence to the Vice President as he is all about just using big jargon with little to nothing to show for it.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb ahead of the 2022 budget statement, the Tamale Central MP said, “Nothing positive will come out of the budget, this country is on its knees and this country is heading for disaster which is very clear. The finance minister will come and tell us economic jargon but what is important to the ordinary is a direct reflection of those long speeches. The conditions of life, petrol prices have increase umpteenth times and we’ve never experienced this and now the cedi is now a fugitive to the dollar.”



He further made reference to Dr. Bawumia’s past comments on the rate of borrowing, the cedi’s performance under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



“Well, I do not think many Ghanaians take my senior brother, Dr. Bawumia seriously anymore and so whatever he says I do not think people take him seriously, the dollar is now a fugitive and cedi has lost its value tremendously and we’ve never experienced this”



He further lamented the increasing price for a bag of maize on the market which he says is currently selling at astronomical prices in his constituency.

Meanwhile, the sector Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is however expected to deliver the 2022 budget statement before Parliament on Wednesday November 17, 2021.



Ahead of the presentation, the Minority caucus of the House are demanding that government provides a detailed outline of its spending contained in the 2021 budget else they will teem efforts to disapprove the 2022 budget.



The presentation of the budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



