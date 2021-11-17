2022 Budget: Job creation is our focus - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta will be presenting the 2022 budget today

This is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921)



The budget will focus on solving the rising unemployment rate in the country



Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the 2022 budget will address the rising unemployment issue in the country.



He said the creation of jobs for the youth will be at the centre of the 2022 budget.



Also, the government will create an entrepreneurial environment for the youth of the country to venture into.

“I don’t think we can wait any longer, because the time is now on how to create an entrepreneurial state and deal with this issue once and all,” the finance minister is reported to have said by Joy Business.



“Certainly, the issues of youth and jobs will be the centre of this budget presentation,” he added.



He also said the budget will focus on improving the revenue situation in the country.



Ken Ofori-Atta will present the budget statement and economic policy of government in parliament today, November 17.



The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Meanwhile, economic analysts have asked Ghanaians to lower their expectations of freebies in the 2022 budget.



According to them, the nation is broke and needs to be revamped.







