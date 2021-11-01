2022 Budget: We don't want to see jobless growth – Prof. Quartey to Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

• Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver the 2022 budget statement on November 17

• The Ghana CARES programme expected to propel economic growth



• Prof. Peter Quartey asks government to focus on agriculture and manufacturing



The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) has called on the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to provide accurate data on how the growth of the economy has translated into job creation in all sectors.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to go before Parliament on November 17, 2021, to deliver the 2022 budget statement of government.

Ahead of the presentation, the ISSER Director, Professor Peter Quartey believes the minister an accurate data on the economic growth figures in relation to jobs created will guide future policies of governments on where to channel resources



“We don’t want to see jobless growth, whereby we are one of the fastest-growing economies but this not translating into higher numbers in employment. It means the sectors that create the jobs are not growing, and so we want to know more about which sectors have grown and how we are tackling unemployment to minimise the challenge of jobless growth,” he said in an interview with the BFT.



Touching on another expectation from the 2022 budget statement, the Economist said government must place its focus on two main areas to drive economic growth.



According to him, these areas are the agriculture and manufacturing sectors which he says can tackle the menace of youth unemployment and deliver sustainable jobs.