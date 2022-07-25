0
2022 Mid-Year Budget: Government not seeking additional funds – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana seeks financial bailout from IMF

Government will manage the windfall from the petroleum sector, Ofori-Atta

We'll stay within stipulated budget, Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has noted that the government is not seeking additional funds in the 2022 budget.

According to him, the government will manage the windfall from the petroleum sector to make up for the country's revenue shortfalls.

He made this known while presenting the 2022 mid-year budget review statement in parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022.

The Finance Minister highlighted that government was committed to staying within its appropriation for the 2022 financial year.

“In spite of the underperforming revenue handles, we are not seeking additional funds in the mid year review. We are determined to efficiently use the windfall from the petroleum sector to make up for revenue shortfalls and aggressively improve our revenues,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Meanwhile, the government is seeking a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF programme, when successful, will help the country restore its macroeconomic stability, as well as, safeguard debt sustainability.

ESA/BOG

