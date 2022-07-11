0
2022 Mid-Year budget: Reduce E-Levy rate – Prof. Quartey advocates

ISSER Director, Professor Peter Quartey 121211212 Professor Peter Quartey, Economist and Director of Research ISSER-UG

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Economist, Professor Peter Quartey, has called on the Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] to announce a reduction in the current rate applied to the Electronic Transfer Levy when he delivers the 2022 mid-year budget review before Parliament.

Before the tax measure was passed by the majority-backed House in March this year, there were various concerns over its rate which was at 1.75 percent and subsequently reduced to 1.5 percent for all electronic transfers.

Although government insisted the tax measure will fill revenue gaps, its implementation has generated only 10 percent of estimated revenue with stakeholders calling for the tax measure to be scrapped.

Sharing his views ahead of the 2022 mid-year budget presentation on July 13, the Director of Research Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) argued for the rate to reviewed downwards instead of being scrapped.

“I expect the Minister of Finance to look at the E-Levy for instance as it is not yielding the needed revenue. I think we have to revise the rate downwards, even if we have to then tighten some of the concessions given to different stakeholders. So, I expect the Finance Minister to reduce it, to help us raise the needed revenue,” he is quoted to have said by Citi Business News.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver the mid-year budget review of government on July 13, 2022.

The presentation is likely to see the minister table a request before House for the approval of supplementary estimates.

The Government of Ghana has already commenced formal engagements with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
