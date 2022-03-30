2022 SONA: Over 10,000km of roads constructed in 5 years - Akufo Addo

President invests in road infrastructure

President delivers state of the nation address

Tamale interchange commissioned



More roads to be built



President Akufo-Addo during his presentation of the State of the Nation Address stated that the greatest infrastructure achievement his government has registered is from the road sector.



Addressing the country in parliament, he said his government has completed, upgraded, and improved over 10,000 kilometers of road in the space of 5years.

"I know that the word “unprecedented” is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully. In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved, and upgraded than in any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana."



"Some ten thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five (10,875) kilometers of new roads have been constructed in these five (5) years."



The President who commissioned the Tamale interchange, yesterday March 29, 2022, stated that his government will continue to build more roads.



"Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated. I considered it to be a most satisfying birthday present. We intend to continue with the building of roads around the country to accelerate the opening up of our country."