2022 budget: GUTA warns Ofori-Atta on approval of 50% benchmark policy reversal

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ahead of the budget reading in Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has asked him not to dare announce the approval of the reversal of 50% benchmark policy the business community do enjoy on their goods.

President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng stressed that Ken Ofori-Atta should not even consider chipping it in the budget presentation on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



Addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra on Monday, he said,



already businesses are under serious distress due to the global effect of the coronavirus pandemic.



He furthered that the pandemic has caused world commodity and freight charges to shoot up to very abnormal levels, therefore, increasing the cost of doing business in the country.

This, Dr Obeng said has also led to the collapse of businesses in the country.



"We know fully well that the government is very sensitive to the plights of the Ghanaian trader and the Ghanaian consumer as well. Overburdening them with another layer of cost be an indictment on the government so we will appeal to the government to as a matter of urgency call for the immediate withdrawal of the statement issued by the GRA on the review of the 50% and 30% reduction of the benchmark value policy and not even consider bringing it into the forthcoming budget statement to forestall the mounting agitations in the trading sector as the business atmosphere is now full of tension," the GUTA President said.



He explained the reversal of the policy will increase the burden of Ghanaians amidst the economic hardship.



