2022 budget: NDC not against taxation – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Proposed e-levy opposed by Minority

NDC rejects claims of being against taxation



Modifications made to 2022 budget statement



John Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected claims that the party is against taxation.



This comes after the Minority in Parliament have been kicked against the introduction of the proposed electronic transaction levy as announced by the finance minister in the 2022 budget.



But Aseidu Nketia speaking at a public forum on the 2022 budget on Wednesday, December 8 said his party rather believes the country rake in revenue for development can through taxation.



“Since we started attacking this budget, there’s been a misconception that NDC is against taxation and the propaganda has gone to even indicate that we are nation wreckers.”

“I want to let everybody know that NDC is not against taxation. Indeed, our philosophy is based on taxation; we believe in redistributive justice and taxation is a means of achieving redistribution of wealth in the country,” the NDC general secretary said.



Meanwhile, Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has backtracked on his initial position of accepting 1 percent instead on the proposed 1.75 percent for the e-levy and therefore said his side is ready to kick against the proposed electronic transactions levy also known as



“It is true that we engaged. We were part of the engagement, but at that engagement, regrettably and unfortunately, on the matter of e-levy we could not have agreement and consensus. We believe that the e-levy is punitive, and will undermine our quest to grow a digital economy in seeking to tax transactions,” Haruna Iddrisu said on the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday, December 7, 2021



Ken Ofori-Atta addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday, December 6, said modifications have been made to four key issues out of the five raised by stakeholders including the Minority in Parliament.



On the matter of the e-levy, the finance minister said a consensus is yet to be reached on the tax policy as government holds further engagements including the Minority, network operators and relevant stakeholders.