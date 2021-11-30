2022 budget approved subject to concessions, fine-tuning at committee levels

Parliament House of Ghana

The Majority Caucus have approved the 2022 budget

The move is subject to concessions, fine-tuning at committee levels



Ken Ofori-Atta assured lawmakers of addressing concerns



Parliament has approved the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government subject to concessions and fine-tuning at committee levels of the House.



The decision was which announced by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu was on the back of a voice vote by Members of Parliament solely belonging to the Majority Caucus of the House as the Minority side of Parliament boycotted Tuesday’s proceedings.



The First deputy speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu prior to Tuesday's [November 30, 2021] voice vote said the decision which was taken by the House on Friday, November 26 that culminated in a rejection of the 2022 Budget, was not valid.

He explained the earlier decision by the Minority Caucus present for the voice vote does not satisfy the standing orders provision that mandates one-half of members to be present to take such decisions.



Meanwhile, the latest move is expected to pave way for the government to commence its business and run its governance structure.



Prior to this, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta when delivering the 2022 budget statement before Parliament announced a 1.75 percent levy on e-transactions covering mobile money, bank transfers and other payments.



The e-levy has however been widely criticised with some lawmakers calling for a review of the tax imposed in the 2022 budget.