2022 grand sales to be held at West Hills Mall

87608132 West Hills Mall

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

After razing offices at the Trade Fair site in the Greater Accra region for a delayed multi-purpose trade centre project in partnership with a Dubai-based company, the management of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has announced that this year’s Grand Sales for the promotion of local businesses will be held at West Hills Mall on the Accra-Kasoa road.

According to the management, the mall was chosen for this year’s programme because of its unique location.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, Dr. Agnes Adu speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's mid–day news on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, after the launch said the venue is suitable for the programme.

She was of the view that there is no traffic to hinder the movement of exhibitors on the road leading to the mall adding that it will better serve the interest of companies which want to participate in the fair.

According to her, the fair will commence on Wednesday, August 31, and end on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

She appealed to Small and Medium Enterprises to take advantage of the fair to advertise their products to help promote their businesses.

