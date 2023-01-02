‘2022 was tough for every Ghanaian’ – Oppong Nkrumah prays for better 2023

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi and Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has published a New Year message seeking God’s help in 2023.

According to him 2022 was a tough year for Ghanaians but that he hoped the new year will see God’s blessings lift Ghanaians out of our challenges.



“2022 was tough for every Ghanaian. I pray that in 2023 God will bless our efforts and lift us out of our challenges,” his message posted on Twitter read.



The message followed a similar one by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who wished ‘fellow Ghanaians’ a Happy and Prosperous New Year stressing that 2023 was going to be a good one for Ghana.



A terse message on a flyer posted on his Twitter handle hours after midnight of 31st December 2022 read: “Wishing you, my Fellow Ghanaians, a Happy and Prosperous New Year. 2023 promises to be a good one for our country.”



2023 is the seventh year of Akufo-Addo’s tenure as president. It is the third of his second term after winning reelection in 2020.

Most Ghanaians entered the year engaging in either Watchnight services in places of worship dotted around the country or at entertainment joints to welcome the New Year.



Ghana had a torrid 2022 amid an economic crisis that forced government to seek an International Monetary Fund facility at a time the cedi was rapidly depreciating, inflation was galloping and government was faced with multiple downgrades by rating agencies.



The government has serially blamed the crisis partly on the aftershocks of the COVID pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



It has promised to turn around the economic fortunes of the country after sealing a Staff-Level agreement with the IMF with the hope that funds from the US$3 billion facility will be released early this year.



SARA