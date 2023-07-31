2023 Mid-Year Budget: Government will not require supplementary budget – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said government will not require a supplementary budget for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year.

According to him, the decision falls in line with the measures aimed at the prudent management of the economy which is currently under an IMF-supported programme.



He made this known when he delivered the 2023 mid-year budget review before parliament on July 31, 2023.



The presentation of the mid-year budget review statement is by the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016.



The Act mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.

It aims to provide a platform for government to update the House and citizens on its economic progress as well as outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.



