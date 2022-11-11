2023 budget: Ofori-Atta to appear before parliament on November 24

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to appear before the House on November 24, 2022, to present the 2023 budget statement and economic policy.

This was made known by the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Friday, November 11, 2022.



He said, “Mr Speaker, the Business Committee takes this opportunity to give prior notice to Hon. Members that Debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy will commence on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.”



The presentation of the budget is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



This will allow the Finance Minister to review the budget statement and economic policy of government and supplementary estimates for the 2023 financial year.



In earlier reports, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had hinted that the presentation of the 2023 budget statement might delay due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Government is seeking an amount of $3 billion from the Bretton Woods institution to help stabilize the wobbling economy.



Meanwhile, there have been calls by some Ghanaians asking Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign as the finance minister.



They attributed the soaring inflation, rise in the prices of goods and services, increase in transportation fares, among others to the mismanagement of the economy by the Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team of the Akufo-Addo-led government.



ESA/FNOQ