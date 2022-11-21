0
Menu
Business

'2023 budget must break the past, chart new path to restore macroeconomic stability' - IEA

IEA John Kwakye IEA Director of Research, Dr John Kwakye

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr John Kwakye, has said the upcoming 2023 budget, which will be read in parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022, needs to focus on the macroeconomic stability of the country.

He called on the government to increase the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to at least 15 to 16% in 2023.

Dr. Kwakye also asked economic controllers to lay the groundwork for long-term sustainable growth and to alleviate poverty in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, he said, “It must break from the past and chart a new course to restore macroeconomic stability while laying the foundation for long-term sustainable growth and poverty alleviation."

“The 2023 budget must break from this unacceptable past. We believe that we should be able to increase tax revenue/Gross Domestic Product to at least 15-16% in 2023 and further to 18-20% in 2024. At the same time, total revenue/GDP could be increased to 18-20% in 2023 and 22-25% in 2024”, he stressed.

The presentation of the budget in parliament is in pursuance of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

This will allow the Finance Minister to review the budget statement and economic policy of the government and supplementary estimates for the 2023 financial year.

Earlier, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, had hinted that the presentation of the 2023 budget statement might delay due to the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The government is requesting $3 billion from the Bretton Woods institution to help stabilize the economy.



ESA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: