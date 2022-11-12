2023 budget to be read November 24

Ken Ofori-Atta

Thursday, 24 November has been set as the day for the 2023 budget presentation on the floor of parliament.

This was revealed by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin when he presented the business statement of parliament for next week.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is leading Ghana's negotiations with the IMF for $3 billion over three years.



Despite his role, Minority MPs and some Majority MPs want him fired ahead of the budget presentation for mismanaging public financing leading to the downturn of the economy.

It is not clear if Mr Ofori-Atta will be the man to present the budget or not.



Meanwhile, MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkora has raised concerns over Volta Regional Capital being the host venue for Post-Budget Retreat for the MPs.



The post-budget workshop slated for Friday, 25 November 2022 to Monday, November 28, 2022 is to take place at the Volta Serene Hotel.