2024 will be turbulent economically - Prof. Frimpong-Boateng opines

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former minister of Science Technology and Innovation

A former Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation Prof. Kwabena Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has cautioned that the coming year [2024] will pose severe turbulence in the Ghanaian economy.

In an opinion article written by the renowned cardiologist and member of the governing New Patriotic Party, he cited that, “prominent and credible economists have predicted that considering the miserable and near hopeless state of the national economy, it might take Ghana at least 30 years to witness any semblance of recovery”.



He further noted that given the current challenges posed by the economic crisis, other knowledgeable and equally credible economists have suggested "no country has witnessed an economic recovery from a malaise similar to what the NPP has visited on the country."



“The year 2024 will be turbulent economically, I am told,” he added.



He however bemoaned the posture of the current government [NPP] which seems certain it will be given the nod in the upcoming general elections in 2024 despite the economy in disarray.



“Instead of addressing the challenges confronting us, the government appears to have resigned itself as if it had finished its job and Ghanaians should wait for the next administration to address the myriad of problems facing the country. NPP, HOW DID WE GET HERE?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s economy is currently under an IMF supported programme running for a three-year period under Extended Credit Facility.



The governing NPP has also been saddled with widespread protests against living conditions and agitations from labour unions, civil society groups and a cross section of Ghanaians.



