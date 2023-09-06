2025 edition of Forty Under 40 Awards will be global – Richard Abbey Jnr.

Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior, has said the 2025 edition of the 40 under 40 awards scheme aims to become a global event.

According to him, the awards scheme, which celebrates and recognizes young achievers making strides in their respective fields, was held in South Africa and United Kingdom recently.



“We aim to honor young people who are excelling in real estate, agriculture, technology and others fields and we believe that the youth must honored and encouraged to make progress and that is why we are taking the awards to the global front in 2025,” Richard Abbey hinted when speaking to journalists.



Touching on the 2022 edition of the 40 under 40 awards which honoured young achievers at a plush event on September 1, 2023 at the De Icon Events Centre in Accra, Richard Abbey Junior said all the winners of various categories have been scrutinized carefully by the Awarding Board and a jury, hence, the need for the winners to celebrate their achievements over the years.



“I want everyone seated here to take a lot of inspiration from my book. This should be a great motivation for all who are working hard to achieve great success. Once again, I congratulate the winners of the various categories because it is not easy to attain such success looking at their ages,” he stressed.

The 7th edition of the award scheme was in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the country’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.



The event started with an exhibition, networking, and business forum which featured seasonal speakers such as renowned business mogul, Captain Kofi Amoabeng, Anthony Mensah Dzamfe (CEO of Caveman Watches), Felix Atsrim (CEO of FeDems Limited, and many others.







MA/NOQ