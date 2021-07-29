22.9 million mobile data subscriptions push penetration rate to 73.7%

Data penetration shot up by 73 per cent in March

With an estimated population of 31,108,574, the total data subscription in Ghana at the end of March 2021 was 22,936,004, the latest report from the National Communication Authority (NCA) has revealed.

The penetration rate for the period stood at 73.73%.



MTN ended the month of March with 15,615,040 mobile data subscriptions.



Their market share for the month under review was 68.49%.



The total number of subscriptions for Vodafone’s mobile data in March 2021 was 2,987,772.

This is reflected in their market share of 13.10% AirtelTigo’s mobile data subscriptions for March 2021 was 3,813,629.



Their market share for the month was 16.73%.



Glo recorded data subscriber figures of 382,650 at the end of March 2021.



This reflects a market share of 1.68%.