225 MW Wind Power proposal - Dr Opoku Prempeh, investors discuss plan in Scotland

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has held fruitful discussions with Lekela, Africa’s largest renewable energy independent power producer (IPP), on the generation of 225 megawatt (MW) wind power for Ghana.

Lekela is Africa’s largest renewable energy IPP, with more than one gigawatt of projects in operation across Africa, including in Egypt, Senegal and South Africa.



The discussions were held on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Change Conference currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.



Renewable Energy Master Plan



Ghana’s Renewable Energy Master Plan constitutes an investment-focused framework for the development and promotion of the country’s rich renewable energy resources to propel economic growth, improve social life and reduce climate change effects.



10% renewable generation by 2030



Ghana has a goal of 10% renewable generation by 2030.



Solar and wind energy targets by 2030

In the Integrated Power Sector Master Plan, the country intends to add a total of 520MW of solar, 325MW of wind and 60MW of hydro from 2022 to 2030.



1,363.63MW penetration of renewable by 2030



It is expected to help the country increase the penetration of renewable energy in the national energy generation mix to 1,363.63MW.



1,094.63MW grid-connected renewable energy systems by 2030



The target for grid-connected renewable energy systems is projected to hit 1,094.63MW by 2030.



1,000 off-grid communities to be on renewables



The plan provides renewable energy-based decentralised electrification options in 1,000 off-grid communities.

Energy mix as at 2019



As at 2019, installed capacity is dominated by thermal - 68%, followed by hydro - 31% and marginal renewables - 0.82%.



Take-and-pay contract for 225mw wind power



The discussions between Dr. Opoku Prempeh and Lekela officials centered on a business proposal of 225mw of wind power on a take-and-pay contract.



No government guarantees H



owever, the Government of Ghana will not provide guarantees for the take-and-pay contract.



Competitive energy charge denominated in pesewas

The proposal provides a very competitive energy charge denominated in pesewas.



Ghana's energy sector and economic development plans



Dr. Prempeh engaged the company on how Lekela could best align with Ghana's energy sector and economic development plans.



Local distribution company in Ghana to be engaged



Dr. Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, assured the company of government’s eagerness to engage them to conclude an agreement with a local distribution company in Ghana.



Lekela boasts of the highest international standards



On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lekela, Chris Antonopoulous, said his company brings with it the highest international standards for responsible investing and a comprehensive plan for sustainable investment in the project-affected community.

Project to create jobs and help to upskill workers



He added that the project would create hundreds of jobs in the process between construction and operation as well as procure a considerable amount of local content, helping to upskill workers.



He thanked the minister for the opportunity to meet and looked forward to the development of the project to fit in with Ghana's energy transition agenda to meet Ghana's energy needs and contribute towards the country's renewable energy targets.



Mr Antonopoulous was joined by the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Bernard Kiernan, with Mr Paul Akwaboah, Chairman of the UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board, in attendance.



In attendance from the Ministry of Energy were the Chief Director, Mr Lawrence Apaalse, and the Director of Legal, Ms Sarah Fafa Kpodo.