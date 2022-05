23.7% of MTN ownership localised; 30% localisation by end of year - Ralph Mupita

MTN Ghana's Head Office in Accra [File Photo]

The nation’s largest telecommunication company, MTN Ghana, has achieved a 23.7 percent localisation of its ownership, Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita has revealed.

The company, in its 2021 report, stated that for ease of implementation and to further deepen localisation it will implement a 30 percent localisation for both Scancom PLC and Mobile Money Limited.



At a media engagement, the MTN Group CEO said: “We have committed as the MTN Group to further localise and have more Ghanaians owning the shares of MTN Ghana and we want to get to 30 percent, which is the target we are committed to. We have made progress; we are now at precisely 23.7 percent; so we have another 6.3 percent of shares to localise.”



“The reason we want that is to have more and more Ghanaians to enjoy and participate in the economic success of Ghanaians, because they are also the consumers,” he explained.



As of the trading session on Friday, May 20, 2021, MTN market capitalisation stood at GH¢11.06billion out of the GH¢62.52billion, with about 12.29 billion issued shares at GH¢0.99 per share. “So that programme of further localisation remains intact and all things go well, we are targetting to gauge at 30 percent no later than the end of the year,” he emphasised.



“We think more and more Ghanaians individuals and institutions should own part of the assets and drive deeper liquidity in the local market so the stock price can go up. Liquidity is obviously a function, and we are very alive to the fact of what the MTN shares do on the Ghanaian Stock Exchange.”



Amid the declining share price of MTN, Mr. Mupita noted that whether the share price would decline or not cannot be guaranteed: “However, the aim is to deliver on shareholder value through the medium-term guidance that we have committed to shareholders.