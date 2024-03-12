24-hour economy: Women empowerment, economic growth in communities would be facilitated – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang, running mate for John Dramani Mahama

Running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has emphasized the prospects of the NDC’s proposed 24 -hour economy policy on Ghana’s economy and rural development.

According to her, the 24-hour economy will empower women and drive economic growth in communities.



Touching on the policy intention while speaking on the theme, ‘Inspiring Social and Economic Inclusion: Women Thriving in the 24 Economy’, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that aside the 24-hour economy generally empowering and creating more opportunities for women, there are many other women-targeted policies in the policy intention that would be made public when the NDC’s manifesto is officially launched.



“The good thing about this economic revolution is that Ghanaian women have been deliberately factored and included in the policy. We do not have any option but to adapt quickly to help keep our young men and women employed. It is for this reason that H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC are prepared to safeguard the women’s safety and encourage gender-friendly labor regulations and work environment to support us (women) to thrive in the 24-hour economy,” she stated.



Crucial to the accomplishment of the 24-hour economy are markets across the country, for this reason, she hinted that John Dramani Mahama would give a facelift to markets nationwide.



She explained, “It is in this light that the next NDC government promises to give an ultra-modern facelift to all our major markets as active enablers of an efficient 24-hour economy.”



She lamented that the “current socio-economic situation of Ghana continues to expose women to exclusion, discrimination, gender-based violence and harassment in an economy which has been deliberately redesigned by those currently in charge to serve their selfish interest while at the same time working against our collective aspirations and welfare.”

EAN/FNOQ



