24-hour economy to fix the mess you have created – Adongo to Bawumia

Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, has said the 24-hour economy policy proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama is to fix the mess created by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on State of Affairs on GHOne TV, Mr. Adongo stated that Vice President Bawumia will eventually leave and the new government led by former President Mahama will have to pay the debts created.



“I would like to encourage my big brother Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to join a constructive conversation towards finding solutions to our economy. 2024 is not going to be a shouting match, it is not going to be who can attack best. It is going to be a contest of ideas and the earlier he woke to this the better," he said.



“We have an economy that John Dramani Mahama has to find a solution to fix your mess. You have run this economy into a death trap. We just discussed how we are struggling to get our debt restructured and those debts when they are restructured it is not you who is paying it is the future government. John Mahama is going to pay them from 2025,” Mr. Adongo stated.



Background



The former president John Dramani Mahama, flag bearer for the National Democratic Congress proposed the 24-hour economy as his solution to creating more decent jobs and expanding the Ghanaian economy.

Mr. Mahama has explained that the policy proposition will provide businesses with incentives to adopt a 3-shift system that operates around the clock.



The former president and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has laughed off the policy proposition insisting the 24hour economy is already working in earnest for several industry players.



Addressing party faithful in the Northern Region, Dr Bawumia contended, “Today, there are many businesses that are already working for 24 hours.”



Hospitals are open for 24 hours. You can buy electricity for 24 hours. Because of digitalization, you can transfer money for 24 hours. There are many chop bars and restaurants that are open for 24 hours.”