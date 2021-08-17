250 Ghanaian contractors employed for government's Agenda 111 project - Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• The services of local contractors have been engaged for Agenda 111

• They will be supervised by 20 Ghanaian consulting firms



• According to President Akufo-Addo this will help grow the building and construction industry



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that 250 Ghanaian contractors have been contracted to work on health facilities expected to be constructed under the Agenda 111 project.



The move comes after government engaged 20 Ghanaian consulting firms to design the hospitals to meet the required standards.



The consulting firms will oversee the works of the contractors to ensure that works on the projects are properly done.

He explained that the government's decision to make use of local contractors is to boost the building and construction sectors of the economy.



President Akufo-Addo during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Agenda 111 project in the Ashanti region said, "20 Ghanaian consulting firms made up of architects, civil structural, electrical and mechanical engineers, quantity surveyors, bio-medical engineers, and other technical teams have designed all these hospitals to reflect our unique domestic requirements including the impact of climate, socio-cultural conditions and traditional practices."



"They will also supervise the construction of these hospitals which will be built by some 250 domestic contractors and maintain by domestic facility management professionals as part of government’s policy of developing domestic capability in the building and construction sectors of the economy," he added.



President Akufo-Addo indicated that this investment in the local contractors will in turn have a positive impact on the Ghanaian economy.



