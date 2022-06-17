9
250MW AMERI plant to be transferred to Kumasi 6 months after EPC contract - Owuraku Aidoo

Deputy Minister Of Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo121.jpeg William Owuraku Aidoo is Deputy Minister for Energy

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Ghana gets full ownership of AMERI Plant’ – Deputy Energy Minister

Energy Ministry to seek parliament's approval on AMERI transfer

EPC work to be complete in 6 months

Deputy Energy Minister, William Owuraku Aidoo, has stated that the 250megawatts AMERI plant will be transferred to Kumasi after the EPC contract is finalized.

The Minister whiles speaking on the floor of Parliament said the Public Procurement Authority’s approval has been obtained to continue with the transfer.

However, the company that has been contracted for the engineering of the contract will see to the pre-financing of the project.

“The 250 megawatts AMERI power plant will be moved to Awomaso in Kumasi 6 months after the EPC contract is signed. The Ministry has engaged a company by the name Mytilineos SA to undertake the engineering of the EPC contract. The works are expected to be pre-financed by this company and we have sought the legal opinion of the AG’S office.”

According to the minister, prior to this, the Ministry has obtained the PPA’s approval and is expected to seek parliamentary approval for the relocation of the plant where the EPC work will begin.”

Owuraku Aidoo however stated that the contractor estimates that the EPC work will take approximately 6months after the EPC contract is signed.

Ghana was handed full ownership of the AMERI power plant in January this year.

