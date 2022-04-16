26th edition of Ghana International Trade Fair kicks off

Trade Fair Company Limited CEO, Dr Agnes Adu

Source: Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited

Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has commenced the 26th edition of the Ghana International Trade Fair from April 14 to April 18, 2022 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The fair is organized by the Ghana Trade Fair Co. Ltd under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade & Industry as part of the company's core mandate to be a bridge between Research Institutions and Industries, as well as Foreign and Local Consumers for the advancement in marketing exportable products and produce.



The fair which is on the theme: “Building A Sustainable Entrepreneurial Nation: Helping SMEs Rebound" is set to offer a unique platform for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and users of a wide range of goods and services as well as opportunities for investment promotion.



Dr Agnes Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of Trade Fair Company, in her remarks, indicated that the global pandemic has dealt a devastating blow to our economy especially to Small and Medium Size Ghanaian Companies, hence the 26th Ghana International Trade Fair would enable the G.T.F.C to present a very unique and enviable opportunity to showcase available domestic products and services to participating foreign and local exhibitors and visitors alike.



"Through this, the G.T.F.C. facilitates the creation of export trade linkages between Ghanaian and Foreign Exhibitors/Visitors, Business representatives and Embassy staff etc. who visit the fairgrounds. Essentially, the 26th Ghana International Trade Fair is therefore aimed at offering a professionally organized and equipped forum for making direct and measurable contacts, and opportunities in Ghana. The Fair is also aimed at offering a platform to introduce various products and services from across the world to major decision-makers and prospective buyers on a one-on-one basis".



Emphasising that the Fair would offer the Ghanaian manufacturers/businesses the opportunity to assess, evaluate and appreciate product quality; and standards required by foreign markets and hence encourage exporters to improve on the quality and standards of their products and services so that they could effectively compete on foreign markets.

"This platform offers enormous opportunities to Ghanaian Businesses to clinch deals to supply intermediate inputs and raw materials to foreign manufacturers".



The Company’s exhibitors profile includes participants from Morocco, Japan, South Africa, Nigeria, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Syria, Guinea, Senegal, and Benin and this continues to expand. This means we would have more than the usual showcasing of goods and services.



Dr Agnes Adu noted the fact that the International Fairs have contributed immensely to the growth and expansion of the Small and Medium Scales Enterprise in the Country.



"It is our fervent hope that the Fair will foster unity and innovation among the numerous participating companies, individuals and trade associations that will converge at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. Come find your next business trading partners at the 26th GITF, grow with us and also benefit from everlasting economies of cooperation".