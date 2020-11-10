29 companies were honoured at the 2020 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana

A total of 29 companies with an individual were honoured at the maiden edition of the National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana which seeks to recognize outstanding businesses through the lens of the customer.

The award recognizes the brand that consistently delivers a high level of service to its customers and honors companies and individuals who go that extra mile for their customers and also makes sure they get the recognition they so greatly deserve. The NCCAG is passionate about identifying and promoting businesses that exemplify excellent customer service, integrity, and professionalism.



The Chief Executive Officer of Sofaamy Company Limited, Mr. Kofi Somuah won the Visionary Leadership Award, while Sofaamy Company Limited walked away with the Customers’ Choice Glass Company of the year.



Absa Bank (Ghana) Limited won the Customers’ Choice SME Bank of the year, while Opportunity International walked away with Customers’ Choice Savings and Loans Company of the year, Enterprise Transition won the Customers’ Choice Funeral Services Company of the year, Ethiopian Airline walked away with the Outstanding Customer Service Award.



MDS-Lancet Laboratory Ghana won Customers’ Choice Medical Diagnostic Company of the year, while Spine Therapeutic Centre picked up Customers’ Choice Chiropractic Centre of the Year, Carports and Canopies Ghana walked away with Customers’ Choice Carports Company of the year.



Japan Motors procured the Customers’ Choice Auto Company of the year, while Accra City Hotel won Customers’ Choice Hotel of the year, Premier Health Insurance walked away with the Customers’ Choice Health Insurance Company of the year, Dulcet Hospitality also won Customers’ Choice Travel & Tour Company of the year.



Blow Chem Industries - Bel Aqua won Customers’ Choice Water Brand of the year, while Bel- Beverages walked away with the Customers’ Choice Beverage brand of the year.

Sunshine Healthcare Limited won the Customers’ Choice Healthcare Centre of the year, while Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited picked up the Customers’ Choice Tiles Company of the year, Also Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm walked away with Customers’ Choice Health Spa of the year.



Acacia Health Insurance won the Most Customer Focused Health Insurance company of the year, while Benky Enterprise walked away with customers’ Choice Tyre Dealer of the year, Unique Water won Fast Growing Drinking Water of the year, Ezipay walked away with the Outstanding Fintech App of the year, also Amalena Children’s Haven won the Customers’ Choice Kids Clothing Retail Company of the year.



TF Financial Service won Customers’ Choice Finance House of the Year, while Azmera Restaurant walked away with the Customers’ Choice Local Restaurant of the year, Mobile zone limited also picked up the Customers’ Choice Mobile Phones Retailer of the Year, while Ramafrique Ghana procured Customers’ Choice Fashion and Accessories Brand.



Atlas Rent a Car procured Customers’ Choice Car Rental Company of the Year, while Juben House of Beauty walked away with Customers’ Choice Makeup Retailer of the year, also Sweethub Confectionery won the Customers’ Choice Chocolate brand of the year.

