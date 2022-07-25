295,000 Ghanaians employed in public sector since 2017 - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Government to give public sector workers 15% Cost of Living Allowance

84,000 new employees being resigered into the public sector, Ofori-Atta



Employees received their full salaries during the peak of COVID-19, Finance Minister



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said a total of 295,000 Ghanaians were enrolled into the public sector.



He further stated that 84,000 new employees were being registered to be employed.



Speaking on the floor of parliament during the 2022 mid-year budget review statement, Ken Ofori-Atta pointed out that public sector workers received their full salaries during the peak of the global pandemic - coronavirus.



He further said the government will provide a 15% Cost of Living Allowance to public sector workers to cushion them in these challenging times.

"Mr Speaker, this government has kept fate of public sector workers. Not a single public sector worker employee was laid off as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Employees receive their full salaries, with frontline workers receiving additional incentives," Ken Ofori-Atta said.



"Since 2017, this government has employed an additional 295,000 Ghanaians in the public sector with it being the highest registering 84,000 new employees.



"In spite of the prevailing global economic upheavals and the resultant fiscal challenges, government continues to pay salaries of all public sector employees..and has committed to pay Cost of Living Allowance of 15%," he added.



Cost of Living Allowance is the amount of money that an employee gets in addition to his or her normal pay.



This comes in handy when the cost of living in a particular country is high.



