299 employees sue Asanko Gold in redundancy fight

Logo of AsankoGold company

Toronto-listed Galiano Gold, operators of Asanko Gold in Ghana has been sued by its workers, claiming unfair dismissal, court documents show.

The Ghana Mine Workers Union (GMWU) which is leading the fight wants an Accra High Court to restrain the Canadian multi-national firm from laying off some 299 permanent staff without payment of appropriate compensation due them.



“The plaintiff avers that in accordance with section 65 of the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651) and the provisions of the two Collective Agreements, the parties in addition to the provision of the Collective Agreement on redundancy, negotiated a Memorandum of Understanding dated 10th February 2022, to finalize the payment of redundancy compensation of the workers who are affected by the redundancy exercise”, the statement of claim read in part.



The workers further accused Asanko Gold of “seeking to unilaterally vary the agreements by sending the workers home without paying the full redundancy emolument of the workers or at all”, as they pray the High Court to declare that the conduct of their employer is “a gross breach, violation and contravention of the provisions of the Collective Agreements and memorandum of understanding and unlawful”.

The court is expected to hear the case on 9 May 2022.



Some labour experts are already questioning the company’s decision as they warn the development may affect its operations should they lose this legal battle.