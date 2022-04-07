2nd Deputy BoG Governor to deliver public lecture on financial sector development

Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi is expected to deliver a public lecture on financial sector development in a post-COVID-19 era on April 7, 2022.

The lecture seeks to spell out the risk and opportunities for developments in the financial sector to propel the economy which was been ravaged by the pandemic in the last two years.



Elsie Addo Awadzi’s lecture is themed; ‘Financial Sector Development in post COVID world: Risk and Opportunities’ and is being organised by the University of Ghana Business School.



The public lecture will touch on the promotion of financial stability and improving access to financial services by rural communities, specifically women, the vulnerable and farmers in the country.



The public lecture will take place at 5:30 PM.