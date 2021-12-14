3.6 million Ghanaians are food insecure – GSS

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS)

Over 2.8 million Ghanaians in rural areas are food insecure

Over 20 percent of households in regions are food insecure



GSS survey to help attain SDGs one, two and three



The Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment Survey results conducted by the GSS has shown that 12 percent of households in Ghana are food insecure.



This implies that over 3.6 million Ghanaians do not have access to affordable and nutritious food, at all times.



According to the GSS (Ghana Statistical Service), over 2.8 million of the total number (3.6 million) are from rural communities while about 800 thousand are from urban communities.



Presenting the results of the survey, assistant chief statistician, Peter Takyi Peprah said the majority of these households were in the Northern section of the country with more than 22 percent of these households in these regions being food insecure.

He noted that regions in the southern parts of the country particularly the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, and Easting regions were relatively food secure, recording food insecurity rates of less than 8 percent.



“Ten of the worse of districts in terms of food insecurity included the Kassena Nankana West with 78.8 percent of households been food insure, Karaga (75.9 percent), Builsa South (74.5 percent), Talale (68.4 percent), and Bolgatanga East (66.3 percent)," he said.



He added that the remaining districts were Kumbungu (61.2 percent), Jirapa (61.0 percent), Chereponi (60.3 percent), Tempane (59.2 percent and Bongo (57.3)



“The survey showed that male-headed households were relative food secure compared to female-headed households; also household with heads with little educational attainment are more food insecure and also household with more numbers were relatively food insecure," he added.



Takyi Peprah said that the survey which was the first of its kind in terms of coverage was so important because it would help policy makers identify areas in the country that were greatly deprived.



He added that the survey would help attain three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG); namely SDG 1 (eradication of poverty), SDG 2 (zero hunger) and SDG 3 (good health and well-being)