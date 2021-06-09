3.8 million jobs created under Akufo-Addo government – Minister-designate

Bright Wireko-Brobby, deputy minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations

• The deputy minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations has said that the NPP government has created 3.8 million jobs since they assumed office

• He said that the jobs were created out of the initiatives laid down by the president such as the planting for foods and jobs, NABCo and the likes



• An alleged sharing of stolen fertilizers was levelled against him but he refuted the claims when he appeared before the appointments committee



Bright Wireko-Brobby, the deputy minister-designate for Employment and Labour Relations, has stated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s led administration has created over 3.8 million jobs since assuming office in 2017.



He said both private and public sector jobs have been created by the government with the mindset of integrating the public and private sectors to revamp the dwindling economy.



Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on June 8, 2021, Mr Wireko-Brobby said the jobs created by the government were a result of the implementation of flagship initiatives such as the planting for foods and jobs, NABCO and others that were rolled out by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



“Mr Chairman, as at the last count, when I was being briefed in the Ministry, it stood at around 3.8 million from 2017 to date. Including those in the informal sector and those in the agric sector planting for food and jobs,” he said

Mr Wireko-Brobby who also doubles as Member of Parliament for Hemang Lower Denkyira constituency also denied media reports suggesting that he had allegedly shared stolen fertilizers from COCOBOD to electorates to amass votes prior to the 2020 elections.



He noted that the allegations were unfounded and false, hence must be disputed.



“Mr Chairman, the honourable member is making an allegation, and this matter was dealt with finally at the law court and the court determined and the court pronounced judgement on that so I am surprised honourable member is saying that they were stolen from COCOBOD. No,” he noted.



In a related development, Employment Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah in a similar fashion earlier this year revealed that the Akufo-Addo government had created a total of 3 million jobs as of September 2020.



Reacting to the claims, a member of the Committee, Francis-Xavier Sosu demanded details of the said jobs created so far under Akufo-Addo’s leadership.