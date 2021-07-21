3-day National Integrated Maritime Strategy implementation workshop held

A section of the participants

Source: Eye on Port

A 3-day National Integrated Maritime Strategy (NIMS) implementation workshop has been held with the aim of developing a comprehensive implementation action plan.

The Workshop was attended by key stakeholders from the shipping industry including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Ministry of Transport, Ghana Maritime Authority, Ghana Navy, the Danish Embassy, Ghana Shippers Authority and the Environmental Protection Agency among others.



The Director of Legal at the Ministry of National Security who is also the Coordinator of the Security Governance Initiative (SGI) Osei Bonsu Dickson, stated that the government of Ghana was poised to use the NIMS Implementation Plan as a clarion document for an integrated response to Ghana's Maritime Challenges - particularly piracy, kidnapping and armed robbery at sea.



He said, “I’m very proud to be chairing the function that leads our country to look deep into the future and be able to bring inter agency effort to bear on our own strategies created by lots of members of the Ghanaian government, particularly the security structure and also its private sector.”



The Deputy Director General (Operations and Technical) at the Ghana Maritime Authority, Daniel Appianin called for a thriving, robust and sustainable maritime governance structure to reap the benefits of the blue economy.

The National Security Coordinator, Maj Gen. Francis Adu Amanfoh, Rtd stressed the need for solutions to be obtained to address ocean governance challenges.



“It is imperative for us to examine these evolving paradigms in search of effective solutions to our ocean governance challenges but more importantly to harness great potentials that the country’s maritime sector present.”



Dr Angela Lamptey, Executive Director, Center for Strategic and Defence Studies, Africa (CSDS AFRICA) speaking on the sidelines of the workshop called for National Security and the Ghana Maritime Authority to give primacy to the development of Strategic Communications for the NIMS.