35 women to be awarded at 2022 Women in Agribusiness Awards

Women in Agric

About 35 women will be awarded at the 2022 Women in Agribusiness awards.

According to the organisers, women are doing a lot in the agriculture space and it is time for their hard work to be recognised and rewarded.



Speaking at the launch in Accra, on Tuesday, August 23, Akosua Duah, Programme Coordinator-Women in Agribusiness Week, said "we believe that women are doing a lot, especially when it comes to agribusiness. That's why, for the past year, we've been running an award scheme to highlight and celebrate the achievements of exceptional women in the agribusiness community who have gone above and beyond, and led the way for others to follow.



"Last year, five women who are leaders in African agribusiness were awarded for their achievements in the following categories: Agtech Innovation, Covid 19 Agribusiness Resilience, Dare to defy, sustainable green innovation, and the role model excellence.

"We have new and revised categories this year to appeal to a wider range of trailblazers from the various points of the agric value chain and network. Today, we will be unveiling 35 categories," Ms Duah added.



She noted that agriculture plays a vital role in the African economy, yet they often go unnoticed



The Women in Agribusiness Awards is part of a week-long celebration that comes off from October 24 to October 29 in Greater Accra, Ashanti and Northern Regions.