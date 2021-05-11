360 Connect with Elizabeth Amoaa: Born with 2 wombs, 2 cervixes, 2 vaginal canals

Elizabeth Amoaa popularly known as Special Lady came out in 2017 to narrate her story

Source: 360 Connect

Uterus didelphys represents a uterine malformation where the uterus is present as a paired organ when the embryo genetic fusion of the Müllerian ducts fails to occur. As a result, there is a double uterus with two separate cervixes, and possibly a double vagina as well.

Life challenges can be unpredictable however, they serve as an opportunity to grow.



Women’s Reproductive Health Advocate Elizabeth Amoa popularly known as Special Lady came out in 2017 to narrate her story as a woman born with a rare congenital abnormality of the womb called uterus didelphys.



Born with 2 wombs, 2 cervixes and 2 vagina canals. The story makes her the first black African woman to share her plight with headlines in over 100 countries worldwide.



Diagnosed at a later stage in her adult life although she exhibited symptoms from the age of 6years old. This uncertain health journey motivated her to establish her charity called Special Lady Awareness by raising awareness on gynaecological conditions, combating menstrual poverty and gender bias in healthcare.



Prior to Elizabeth's advocacy work, her dream was to become a lawyer therefore she completed her Bachelor of laws (LLB) at London Metropolitan University and Master of laws (LLM) at University of Surrey the UK.

She worked in various organisations like Birmingham City Council, British Army Welfare services, Santander Banking Group, Eurostar, NatWest Bank etc. She decided to give up on her career prospects to become the Voice for women and young girls suffering reproductive health issues.



Speciallady Awareness has successfully donated sanitary products and medical items worth several thousands of pounds since it's institution in 2017. Elizabeth has Featured and appeared on several media platforms, Army and You magazine, JUNO magazine and Boots Health & Beauty magazine in UK, Health magazine in USA and other renowned radio, online and television platforms, Her dream keeps seeing the light of day.



Elizabeth's story covered by Born Different, has gained grounds and has been viewed by millions of people globally. Focusing on her advocacy, Special Lady has had an opportunity to share her story and to inform patrons at the British Army Wives network event, community centres, local Churches, London Rotary Club of Hendon and at Charity Conference in the UK.



Back home In Ghana, her office has visited various educational institutions such as 2nd Image International Skills College, Odorgonno secondary school, Kanda Training Institute, Al-Waleed Comprehensive Islamic Basic school and many others to educate the girl child on reproductive health topics.



Her advocacy work gave her the opportunity to be nominated by Ghana Outstanding Women Awards for Outstanding Woman in Health, Outstanding Woman in Social Community and Shero of the Year Awards 2020 and UK Women of the Year Awards 2020 for the Wellness Warrior Award category.

Elizabeth believes her advocacy work will encourage women and young girls to speak up to seek early diagnosis and adequate treatment.



For more information on her charity work visit www.specialladyawareness.com



