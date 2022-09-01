380,000 persons in the labour force triple burdened - Report

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim

Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has shown that 380,000 persons; 15 years and older in the labour force are food insecure, multidimensionally poor, and unemployed.

Making this known at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, September 1, 2022, Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, noted that Savannah region recorded the highest percentage of triple burdened persons in Ghana.



This, he said, was more than twice the national average of 3.2 percent.



The statistics revealed that between the first and second quarter of 2022, food insecurity dropped by 7.0 percentage points while multidimensional poverty dropped by 2.6 percent points.



In addition, unemployment rate, on the other hand, increased by 0.5 percentage points.



The labour statistics also indicated that about two-thirds of the employed population are engaged in vulnerable employment with significant variation across urban areas (56.4%) and rural (80%).

The Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) is the first nationally representative high-frequency household panel survey in Ghana.



It is conducted to obtain quarterly and annual data on household final consumption expenditure and a wide scope of demographic, economic and welfare variables including statistics on labour, food security, multidimensional poverty and health status for research, policy, and planning.



This gives room for the Ghana Statistical Service to present statistics on labour transitions for the first time.



