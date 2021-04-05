3Foundation & Apostolic Empowerment Ministries donate to Korle Bu child health department

The items donated to the hospital included gloves, sanitizers, hand towels, plaster

Source: Chris Koney

Media General’s 3Foundation in partnership with the Apostolic Empowerment Ministries made a donation to the Child Health Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday 3rd April 2021.

The items donated to the hospital included gloves, sanitizers, hand towels, plaster, liquid soaps, assorted drinks, infant-meter and detergents.



Patients on admission also received toiletries, food items, biscuits and other items.



In addition, bills of 22 patients for laboratory tests, discharge fees, medication and cost of feeding were paid for by 3Foundation and Apostolic Empowerment Ministries.



Speaking about the motivation for the presentation, Pastor Selasie Addae of the Apostolic Empowerment Ministries said “we have been donating to this facility for the last eleven years, from the renal, cardiac, oncology to the maternity departments. We support needy families on admission with items and cash amounts to ensure they recover and are given the best treatment possible. This year’s edition is in the same direction with partnership from 3Foundation more especially with the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic”.

TV3 Network's morning show co-host, Cookie Tee, represented 3Foundation. There were other important dignitaries that joined in the presentation.



Apostolic Empowerment Ministries is a para church organization established to promote the gospel of Jesus and also help the needy and less privileged in society.



