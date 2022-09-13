3rd  Africa Digital Skills Conference to focus on intermediate, advanced skills training

This year’s edition of the Conference will focus on basic, intermediate and advanced skills training

Source: GNA

The third edition of the Africa Digital Skills Conference, organised by Mobile Web Ghana and partners, is scheduled for November 8th to 10th November, 2022.

The Africa Digital Skills Conference, hashtagged (#ADSC2022), is a three-day virtual Conference expected to create a platform for both knowledge sharers and knowledge seekers to connect, share information and learn digital skills.



The Conference, which will be facilitated both in English and French, will be fully virtual.



This year’s edition of the Conference will focus on basic, intermediate and advanced skills training to promote the teaching and learning of digital skills across the African continent.



It is also aimed at developing a common vision on digital skills needs, challenges and ways to overcome them.



Also, the 3rd edition will create a critical mass of individuals and organisations with foundational digital skills required to bridge the skills gap in the corporate world.

It will contribute to the creation of a real platform for digital skills network and connections and build a solid digital foundation for Africa’s economies, a statement signed by Florence Toffa, Conference Chair, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.



The statement said, previously, the Conference had attracted 1735 participants registering from 27 different African countries and 87 prospective trainers registering from 15 countries around the world.



It added that the 2020 and 2021 editions had attracted a total of 2583 participants.



A publication on Digital Skills in Sub-Saharan Africa, Spotlight on Ghana by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), said “in Sub-Saharan Africa, over 230 million jobs will require digital skills by 2030, resulting in almost 650 million training opportunities.”



Ms. Toffa said with the gab created, the Conference hoped to present opportunity to people and organisations to acquire digital skills, particularly on the: “Role of Data and Analytics in Digital Transformation, Basic Picture Editing Skills in Lightroom, Starting an E-commerce business in the digital economy (Entrepreneurship), Training & Enablement Fundamentals, Digital Literacy in Africa, Introduction to Ethical Hacking,” among other topics.