3rd Ghana Business Summit kicks off tomorrow

Third edition of the Ghana Business Summit and exhibition takes place on Friday, October 30, 2020

Source: Ghana Business Summit

The third edition of the Ghana Business Summit and exhibition is scheduled to take place this Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel at 8:30am.

Theme



The Summit which is themed "Impact of COVID-19 on Business Sustainability: A Review of Big Businesses, SMEs and Start-Ups" will be climaxed with an awards and dinner night at 6:00pm same day.



Objective



The Ghana Business Summit which aims at promoting open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors, will focus on adopting the right strategies to stimulate post COVID-19 economic recovery in Ghana to ensure a future of hope and shared prosperity for all Ghanaians.



It will also provide the needed platforms for enterprise business solutions, mentorship and market access to Startups/SMEs.

The summit which will be chaired by Professor Kwaku Atuahene-Gima , President of the Nobel International Business School(NiBS), a distinguished Professor of Marketing and Innovation Management, and President of the Nobel International Business School, will have Rev Dr Gifty Lamptey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sidalco Group of Companies as the Guest speaker



Panel Discussion



Touching on the summit, CEO of Globe Productions, organizers of the Ghana Business Summit, Exhibition and Awards, Mr Latif Abubakar said activities for the summit will include a panel discussion that would have Professor Kwaku Atuahene-Gima, Dr Ben K.D. Asante, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Mr Bright Simons, Founder and President of mPedigree, and Vice President of Imani Ghana and Mr Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director and CEO of FBN Bank Ghana discussing relevant business issues.



Exhibition



Also included in the summit is an exhibition where exhibitors and participants will be offered an opportunity to interact and network with businesses at hand.

Mr Abubakar also indicated that there shall be plenary, speeches, breakout coffee break and cocktail sessions, providing ample time for exhibitors and participants to effectively interact



"It is a time to share rich experiences and share practical business solutions," he added.



The summit which will be broadcast live on 3FM 92.7 is in partnership with 3fm, and Graphic News App, and supported by the Ministry of Business Development, Ghana Gas, Institute of Directors Ghana and the Nobel International Business School.

