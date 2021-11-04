3rd Ghana Cocoa Awards dinner to celebrate country’s historic production milestone

The event is scheduled to take place on the 12th November

Cocoa Post, organisers of the annual Ghana Cocoa Dinner and Awards, hereby announces for the information of the general public that 78 nominees have been shortlisted for recognition at the 3rd edition of Ghana Cocoa Dinner & Awards.

The nominees were drawn from a total of 111 entries filed by individuals, groups and organisations operating within the Ghana cocoa industry.



The ultimate winners will be honoured for excellence in 30 competitive award categories including Internal Marketing, Cocoa Financing, Processing, Value Addition, Innovation, Journalism and Sustainability.



Three distinguished personalities will also be accorded special recognition for their contribution to the cocoa sector.



This year, two distinguished private sector actors qualified with very strong bids for the coveted Cocoa Personality of the Year honour currently held by the Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board, Honourable Joseph Boahen Aidoo.

The third annual Ghana Cocoa Awards Dinner is being organised under the auspices of the industry regulator, Ghana Cocoa Board, and takes place on 12th November 2021 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.



The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board is the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker.



The event is set to mark Ghana’s biggest ever cocoa harvest in 142 years on the theme “Celebrating Ghana’s Historic Cocoa Production Milestone – A Golden Opportunity for the Local Value Addition Agenda.”



Ghana Cocoa Awards Dinner is an independent industry initiative to foster networking while celebrating excellence.