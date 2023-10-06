4 million litres of alcohol to be produced from Bui Sugar Limited - Eric Acheampong

About 4million litres of alcohol will be produced from Bui Sugar Limited when it commences operation, the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at Bui Power Authority, Eric Opoku Acheampong has said.

Disclosing this on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech programme hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante, he noted that the sugarcane plantation covers 6,000 hectares of land in Bui.



Mr Opoku Acheampong added that Bui Sugar Limited would process a total of 6,000 metric tonnes of sugar annually.



He told the BizTech host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante that the project - Bui Sugar Limited - which commenced about one and half years ago is expected to employ 1,000 people within the Bui enclave.



However, about 200 people were currently employed and working on the farmland.



The Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at BPA while speaking on BizTech noted that the project would not turn into a white elephant like that of the famous Komenda Sugar Factory because authorities have ensured the base is set and there are enough raw materials for processing.

“This sugarcane plantation is going to be the biggest in the whole country…we are going to plant about 6,000 hectares of land for sugarcane. Based on it, we are going to do a processing plant. The processing plant will process about 60,000 metric tonnes of sugar annually and so, we’ll produce about 4 million litres of alcohol out of it,” Mr Opoku Acheampong told host of BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



He added that, “We are developing the base for the factory so we will always operate…when we finish with the base, then we’ll also help the farmers around who will want to enter into sugarcane production then we assist them with the facilities to be able to add to what we have.”



Touching on employment, he said, “Because this is the beginning of the project, so far, we are rolling between 150 to 200 at a time but at the full operation, we’re targeting about 1,000 employees at this place…”



Eric Opoku Acheampong announced that the Bui Sugar Limited processing plant would be commissioned in October 2024.



