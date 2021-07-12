42,813 borrowers default on their student loans after leaving school – SLTF

The Fund has also vowed to expose the identity of debtors

The Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has disclosed about 42,813 borrowers are in default on their students, Business24 has reported.



The Fund explained these persons who have completed their various programmes in school many years ago, have resorted to not paying back the loans.

As a result of this and the Fund’s resolve to recouping the loans, it has since published the names of the defaulters on its website and requested for the loans to be repaid.



Additionally, the Fund has vowed to expose the identity of debtors in the media should they fail to comply with the directive.



To allow other students to take students loan, the Student Loan Trust Fund has often relied on a loan recovery strategy in order to disburse new borrowers.



This has become necessary due to delays in the release of funds from the Ghana Education Service.