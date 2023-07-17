422 online loan fraudsters arrested must be taken through criminal justice system – Ken Ashigbey

Ken Ashigbey is CEO of Telecoms Chamber

The Chief Executive of the Telecommunications Chamber, Ken Ashigbey, has called for the prosecution of the 422 alleged online loan fraudsters arrested after a joint operation by EOCO, the Bank of Ghana, and the Cyber Security Authority.

He prescribed community service as part of the punishments that should be meted out to them.



According to him, these alleged fraudsters have some knowledge of ICT and should be made to teach children in rural and deprived communities.



The suspects were picked at their various hideouts in Accra after various concerns about their activities were raised.



Ken Ashigbey lauded the institutions for the drive to fish out these offenders.



“We are happy that the Cyber Security Authority has arrested over 400 loan fraudsters and we want to tell them to be firm in ensuring that justice is served in terms of prosecuting. When it comes to cyber fraud, it doesn’t matter who you are, anyone can be involved. It is unfortunate that most of the people who fall prey to these fraudsters are the elderly who have little knowledge of ICT.



“These fraudsters take advantage of these vulnerable people and defraud them. The only way to bridge that gap is to engage in things like coding to create awareness. These fraudsters must be taken through the criminal justice system. Once that is done, it will serve as a deterrent to others. We also need to use them as examples to know that this is not the way to go. It would be great if we had community service for them to teach those who have little knowledge about ICT,” Ken Ashigbey was quoted by citinewsroom.com.

