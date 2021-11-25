48 Ghanaian SMES showcase products and goods at IATF 2021

It aimed to provide a platform for networking, facilitating trade investment for investor

Source: Single African Market

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) facilitated the participation of about 48 small and medium enterprises at this year’s Intra Africa Trade Fair (IATF 2021) which came off last week in Durban, South Africa.

The one-week fair which was organized under the auspices of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement Secretariat and Afrexim Bank was themed on “Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA”.



It aimed to provide a platform for networking, facilitating trade investment, and opportunities for investors to initiate and seal business deals.



Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, indicated that small and medium enterprises remain the key to employing many youths in Africa.

She is optimistic that the fair will contribute to reducing barriers to trade in Africa, especially for young businesses and startups of the continent.



Several Ghanaian exhibitors including Annie’s Perfection received good reviews and commendations from some South African visitors to Ghana’s pavilion.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s pavilion won the award of being the best pavilion at the fair, which was decorated with the Independence Ark, won the most Extraordinary Experiential Stand at this year’s fair.