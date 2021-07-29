5,000 Ghanaians in affluent communities evade taxes – GRA

Assistant Commissioner of GRA, Dr. Charles Addae

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has identified 5,000 Ghanaians who despite operating different levels of businesses in the country avoid paying taxes to the government.

Disclosing this at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Assistant Commissioner of GRA, Dr. Charles Addae, said culprits of the anomaly were mostly people between 35 and 65 years old and residing mostly in the top 10 affluent communities of the country.



He said “when we look at the records, we have seen 5,000 people that are high potential individuals who have businesses and living within Ghana. I am not talking about Greater Accra alone. They have houses in places like East Legon and other affluent areas.



“However, we have been able to identify their telephone numbers and they do not have tax identification numbers (TIN) so we are chasing them,” he added.

Dr. Addae also disclosed that the authority has identified a further 20,000 Ghanaians of high earning professions who have not registered for their TIN and will in due time, the authority will take appropriate action against them.



He urged Ghanaians who have not filed their tax returns to take advantage of the government’s penalty and interest waiver regime to file their taxes so as to not attract any punishment.