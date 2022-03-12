50,000 youth to be equipped with entrepreneurial skills

Persons living with disability will partake in the training programme

About 50,000 youth are set to receive entrepreneurship training to help support skills development and job creation in the country.

Under the implementation of entrepreneurship training, women would constitute about 50 percent of the beneficiary target, whilst priority would also be given to persons with disability.



The 5-year initiative is dubbed ‘Ghana Jobs and Skills Project’ (GJSP). The World Bank would provide funding and technical support for its implementation.



The Ahafo and Bono East Regional Manager of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Kwasi Abayie Acheampong, announced this at a forum held at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region.



The forum was organized by the GEA in partnership with Mastercard Foundation.



It was in commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.

Mr Acheampong said the GEA would be one of the implementing agencies of the project, indicating that the GEA under the project’s sub-component would among others, give out start-up grants to 5,000 youth who would successfully complete advanced level of training.



He described the project as one of the main forms of support for the government’s top-priority agenda of upgrading skills among the populace, creating more and better quality jobs, improving job outcomes for the youth.



He advised the youth, especially females to embrace the project and other interventions like YouStart to better their fortunes and contribute their quota to national development.



“Government cannot create direct employment for all and therefore imperative for the youth to explore entrepreneurship opportunities to make them productive and help reduce unemployment in society,” he said.



A lecturer at the Sunyani Technical University, Mrs Juanita Ahia Quarcoo, on her part urged women to believe in themselves and uphold the can-do-spirit in all endeavors to make them relevant and fit for leadership positions.

She observed that the era where women were relegated to the background in society was far and over, and therefore incumbent on them to eschew mediocrity and low self-esteem.



Mrs Quarcoo advised young ladies, especially those into vocational apprenticeship to remain focused and steadfast in their quest to seek a better future, and avoid sexual promiscuity under the guise of being means of economic survival.



In attendance at the programme were women in vocational enterprises like hairdressing, fashion designing, and catering.