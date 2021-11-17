50% benchmark value removal will be terrible for Ghanaians - Spare parts dealers warn

Prices of commodities may shoot up soon

GRA announced the removal of 50% and 30% benchmark policy on some items on Nov. 15

The Spare Parts Dealers Association of Ghana has described the directive as worrisome



Secretary of the Association said Ghanaians will have the rippling effect of this as prices of goods will increase



The Spare Parts Dealers Association of Ghana has noted that the decision by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to reverse the 50% and 30% benchmark value policy the trading community enjoys on some 32 selected items will top up the burden of Ghanaians.



The Secretary of the Spare Parts Dealers Association, Eric Anti, said the situation will be terrible for Ghanaians if the GRA does not rescind its decision.



In an interview with Joy News, Mr Anti described the reversal of the 50% and 30% benchmark value policy as worrisome.

He cited the increase in freight charges, the depreciation of the cedi and the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy as reasons for the traders to continue enjoying the benchmark value policy.



He entreated Ghanaians to be concerned about this growing development and speak up for them to also heave a sigh of relief.



“I am worried and all Ghanaians should be worried in the sense that the effects of this scrap will be terrible to all Ghanaians. Freight is very high, the dollar is going up. COVID has hit us drastically. The AGI is lobbying for it to be scrapped and it marvels us that a sister private business entity wants for the other party to suffer. They also import materials which they also enjoy this benchmark value,” Eric Anti told Joy News in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.







Meanwhile, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has charged its members to disregard GRA's statement informing the public on the reversal of 50% benchmark value policy.

According to the GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng, the business community will not accept this directive from GRA because they were left in the dark after being told a stakeholder meeting will be held on the policy for a consensus on the policy.



He charged members to ignore the statement of GRA published in the media on November 15.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, November 15, 2021, Dr Jospeh Obeng said, "We wish to state herein that it has come to our notice that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued statement informing the public that the 50% benchmark value reduction policy has been reversed, effective Monday, November 15, 2021... We in the trading community do not accept and will not accept this directive and therefore ask members of the trading community to ignore this statement of GRA outright."



He added that GUTA is however open for any stakeholder engagement on the issue.



