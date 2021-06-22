500 father’s receive gifts from MTN Ghana on Father’s Day

Mr. Jeremiah Lamptey (left) excited after shopping with the gift voucher he received from MTN

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has celebrated 500 fathers on Father’s Day as part of activities to mark this year’s Fathers’ Day celebrations.

The fathers received various gift items ranging from E -Vouchers and fuel cards which allows them to shop from Melcom, Jumia and to purchase fuel from Total Ghana Limited.



Commenting on the celebration, the Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Ghana, Mrs. Nana Asantewaa Amegashie said, “this year’s Fathers’ Day celebration is a unique one for us because it coincides with MTN’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. We are therefore pleased to present gifts to 500 Fathers for their loyalty to the brand.”



Mr. Bismark Otchere, a beneficiary of the MTN Father’s Day gift couldn’t hide his joy as he expressed his appreciation and gratitude to MTN for the wonderful surprise. He said “Loyalty to MTN always gives me Joy. I am happy to receive a fuel card on Father’s Day.”



Another excited customer, Mr. Jeremiah Lamptey said, “I went to shop with the gift voucher immediately I received it from MTN. I had plans to purchase some items for the family and the voucher came in handy, thanks to MTN.”

Father’s Day is a day set aside globally to celebrate and honor fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society. MTN Ghana has been very consistent in giving surprise gifts and rewards to customers on different occasions. During Mother’s day, 400 Mothers on the network were given gifts to celebrate the occasion.







Mr. Bismark Otchere displaying the fuel card he received from MTN on Father's Day