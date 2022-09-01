6,856 companies, individuals owe GRA over GH¢111m in income taxes - Report

Ghana Revenue Authority

The Auditor-General’s report has revealed that 6,856 companies and individuals owe the Ghana Revenue Authority a total of GH¢111,652,263.00.

This was contained in the Auditor General’s report on Public Accounts – Public Boards, Corporations, and other statutory institutions for the period ended December 31, 2021.



The report stated that, a review of 13,721 selected tax files from 21 tax offices in “the Greater Accra Region showed that 6,856 companies, business entities, and individuals owed an amount of GH¢111,652,263.00 in corporate and individual income taxes for 2019, 2020, and 2021 years of assessment.”



This is in contravention of Section 71 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915) which states that a person who fails to pay tax by the date on which the tax is payable is liable to pay interest for each month or part of the month for which any part of the tax is outstanding.



Additionally, Section 80 of Act 915 mandates the Commissioner General to recover any unpaid tax by pursuing the matter in court.

The Auditor has urged the Commissioner to recover all outstanding PAYE together with appropriate penalties under Section 71 of the Revenue Administration Act.











SSD/IA