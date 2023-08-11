60% of Menzgold customers ineligible for payment after validation process – NAM1

Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah

Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM1 has said over 60% of customers are ineligible for payment after the validation process.

He said the claims submitted by these affected customers were fraught with several flaws.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, NAM1 said the defects are inconsistencies of the records on the face of the documents, fake supporting documents, fake authorized signatures, among other alleged defects.



He, however, said clients that fall within this 60 percent bracket but have genuine concerns should continue to verify their gold trading transaction status.



“Unfortunately, over sixty percent of the total claims received were sadly not eligible, thus invalid as the purported claims are plagued by one or several defects," NAM1 said.



“Based on the above, it’s important for clients who believe they have honest, genuine, and eligible claims to proceed to verify their gold trading transaction status, thus; ascertain as to the validity or otherwise of the purported transactions and hence, an eligibility or ineligibility of any claim whatsoever,” he added.

To facilitate the verification process and at the same time adhere to data protection, Menzgold, noted that its established digital platform has been made accessible to clients.



Menzgold has introduced an online verification process to settle customers their due.



